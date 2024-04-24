HMC Succeeds In Performing First Robotic Kidney Transplant In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation succeeded in performing the first robotic kidney transplant surgery in Qatar for a patient in his seventies. The patient had been suffering from chronic kidney failure for several years, necessitating daily peritoneal dialysis, in addition to other health issues such as high blood pressure.

The surgical procedure took place at Hamad General Hospital, led by a specialized team in robotic surgery and organ transplantation under the direction of Dr Abdullah Al Ansari, Chief Medical Officer at HMC and head of the surgical team that performed the surgery on the patient. The team also included Dr. Omar Abu Marzouq, Senior Consultant in Robotic Surgery and Deputy Head of the Surgical Research Department at HMC, and Dr. Omar Ali, Senior Consultant in Organ Transplantation and Deputy Head of the Organ Transplantation Department at HMC.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari explained, "The preparation for the surgical procedure took several weeks through an integrated multidisciplinary team of experts at HMC, including robotic surgery specialists, organ transplant surgeons, anesthesiologists, nephrologists, and nursing staff, alongside the patient's preparation. The surgical procedure was successfully performed using the Da Vinci robot, taking approximately two and a half hours only. During this time, the new kidney was transplanted from a deceased brain-dead donor after necessary examinations and ensuring tissue compatibility between the patient and the donor, following obtaining the necessary approvals from the donor's family."

“This surgical advancement is an outcome of significant investment in healthcare sector in Qatar and has achieved many accomplishments in providing healthcare services to patients. This includes meeting the latest developments in medicine and surgery and adhering to the highest international recognized standards,” Dr Al Ansari added.

Dr. Omar Abu Marzouq further confirmed the rapid recovery of the patient following the robotic surgical procedure. The patient was able to walk just two days after the surgery, and the transplanted kidney gradually resumed its normal function. The patient continues to follow up with doctors regularly. This success can be attributed to robotic surgery, which offers many advantages, including reducing the risk of complications, shortening hospital stays, and a quick return to normal life activities. Additionally, it minimizes blood loss, aiding in speedy recovery, restoring normal bodily functions, and improving the patient's quality of life.

In the same context, Dr. Omar Ali emphasized the importance of using robots in kidney transplantation surgeries, as it provides an unprecedented level of precision and greater control. This includes precise manipulation and delicate handling of blood vessels and sensitive tissues, facilitated by a magnified, high-definition, three-dimensional view and robotic arms controlled entirely by the surgeon. Robotic surgery also allows for smaller incisions in both the patient and the donor compared to traditional surgery, reducing the risk of damage to surrounding tissues and minimizing post-operative pain.