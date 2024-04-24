Mumbai Patra Chawl Case: ED Attaches Properties Valued At Over Rs 73 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 73.62 crore consisting of several land parcels belonging to businessman Pravin Raut and his close aides in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official said on Wednesday.

The attached properties are in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad, and Thane. The total attachment in this case stands at Rs 116.27 crore.

The money laundering probe by the ED is based on an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). It involves Guru Ashish Construction Pvt. Ltd., a company in which Pravin Raut, who's reportedly associated with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, served as a Director.

According to the ED, the company was tasked with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai's Goregaon area, aimed at accommodating 672 tenants.

“There were substantial financial irregularities in this redevelopment project,” said a senior ED official.