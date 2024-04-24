Dubai International Airport resumes activities after heavy rains

(MENAFN) Dubai Airports has announced the successful restoration of operational activities at Dubai International Airport to normalcy, following diligent efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the recent heavy rainfall experienced in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), described as the heaviest in 75 years. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, confirmed the achievement, highlighting the expedited return to the flight schedule at the airport, surpassing the initially established timeline. Currently, the airport is operating at a rate of 1,400 flights per day.



Griffiths expressed satisfaction with the swift response and effective management of the situation, stating, "With the roads leading to the airport and its surroundings completely free of water accumulations, all our facilities, workforce, and logistics services have returned to operating normally again and at full capacity." Despite facing significant challenges due to the heavy rains, which resulted in the cancellation of 2,155 flights and the diversion of 115 others, Griffiths commended the tireless efforts and close cooperation among stakeholders.



He emphasized the collaborative efforts made by Dubai Airports and its partners to reschedule flights, bolster the workforce, and provide assistance to affected travelers. The priority remained ensuring the comfort and safety of passengers impacted by flight cancellations or delays. Through concerted actions and effective coordination, the airport swiftly navigated through the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, reaffirming its resilience and commitment to operational excellence.



The successful restoration of operations at Dubai International Airport underscores the agility and preparedness of the airport management and its partners in responding to unforeseen circumstances. Despite the disruptions caused by the heavy rainfall, the airport's swift recovery reflects its robust infrastructure, efficient logistics, and unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service delivery.

