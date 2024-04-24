(MENAFN) Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) has called for transparency from United States intelligence agencies regarding their claims of Russian expansionism, insisting on proof to justify the allocation of a new $61 billion war chest for Ukraine. In a recent interview with former White House aide Steve Bannon, Greene challenged assertions that Russian forces pose an imminent threat to Europe, contending that the "proxy war" funded by the United States will ultimately result in defeat for Kiev.



Greene's remarks come in response to the approval of a USD61 billion aid bill for Ukraine, which was supported by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) following intelligence briefings highlighting the purported Russian threat. Greene urged for the declassification of the information presented to Johnson, questioning why such critical intelligence is classified if it poses a genuine threat to European and American security.



The second-term lawmaker highlighted the discrepancy between the attention given to foreign conflicts and domestic crises, such as the United States border crisis. She criticized the prioritization of military intervention over addressing pressing issues facing the American people, accusing policymakers of perpetuating a cycle of bloodshed and war to sustain the military-industrial complex.



Greene's stance underscores broader skepticism within certain political circles regarding the justification for military intervention and foreign aid allocation. As tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, calls for transparency and accountability in national security decision-making gain prominence, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based policymaking in navigating complex geopolitical challenges.

