China stresses urgency of flood control in Yangtze river, Taihu Lake basins

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chen Min, the vice minister of water resources, emphasized the imperative for bolstering flood control measures within the basins of the Yangtze River and Taihu Lake, which stands as China's third-largest freshwater lake. Chen underscored the necessity for comprehensive preparations aimed at flood control and urged for the reinforcement of vulnerable areas susceptible to flooding.



Furthermore, Chen stressed the importance of enhancing the nation's capabilities in rain forecasting and flood monitoring. By improving these capabilities, authorities can better anticipate and respond to potential flood risks, thereby minimizing the impact on communities and infrastructure.



Additionally, Chen emphasized the strategic utilization of water conservancy projects in a coordinated manner to mitigate the risks associated with flooding. Leveraging such projects can play a pivotal role in managing water levels and channeling excess water away from densely populated areas, thus reducing the severity of flood-related disasters.



Overall, Chen's directives underscore the government's proactive approach towards mitigating the risks posed by floods within these critical water basins. By prioritizing preparedness, strengthening infrastructure, and enhancing monitoring and forecasting capabilities, China aims to enhance its resilience to flooding and safeguard the well-being of its citizens and vital economic assets in these regions.

