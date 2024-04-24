Qatar Chairs Preparatory Meetings Of Undersecretaries Of Ministries Of Commerce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki chaired the 58th preparatory meeting of Undersecretaries of Commerce committee, and the Gulf Cooperation Council's 44th meeting of the Undersecretaries of Industry, held in Doha. In the presence of H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of the GCC countries, and Their Excellencies GCC's Undersecretaries of Commerce and Industry attended.

Representing Qatar in the meetings include Saleh bin Majid Al khulaifi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development, and Ayedh Al qahtani, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at MOCI.

In his opening speech, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry welcomed Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries in Qatar, pointing that these meetings are part of the ongoing efforts to reinforce joint action and achieve joint goals and aspirations of the GCC countries in aim to develop various sectors especially Commerce and Industry in a way they will contribute to driving economic development in member countries.

He expressed his gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for their efforts and endeavours during chairing the meetings of Commerce and Industry cooperation committees last year, which resulted in various profitable and constructive recommendations and findings that contributed to supporting and reinforcing joint action of the GCC countries in commerce and industry sectors.

Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries discussed a number of topics in the preparatory meeting of commercial cooperation committee, some of which are constructing a committee specialised in investment, discussing commercial laws updates such as the consumer protection law and the competitiveness law, setting a unified mandatory legislative framework for e-commerce among GCC countries, and preparing a unified law for commercial franchise.

The meeting also discussed the work of the SMEs and entrepreneurship committee, the internal trade committee, and the external trade committee, reviewed the updates of the negotiations of free trade with countries and international blocs, and other topics of common interest to the GCC countries.

While the 44th preparatory meeting of GCC's undersecretaries of Industry's committee discussed the latest updates of finding an integrated identification for the national“Gulf” product and its standards, the lists of commodities subject to group protection, and the integrated strategy of industrial development in the GCC.

The meeting reviewed the proposal of establishing an electronic platform for gulf industrial projects and joint projects to act as a database that helps investors to access information of the industrial sector, as well as to review member countries experiences in the field of future factories, combating harmful practices, and protecting gulf industries from unfair competition.