China's Used Vehicle Sales Up 7.62 Pct In Q1

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's used vehicle sales rose 7.62 percent year on year in thefirst quarter (Q1) of this year, industry data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Some 4.6 million used vehicles were traded in the country duringthe period, with a total transaction value of 313.96 billion yuan(about 44.18 billion U.S. dollars), according to the ChinaAutomobile Dealers Association.

In March alone, some 1.71 million used vehicles were traded inChina, up 9.12 percent year on year and soaring 42.33 percent monthon month.

The total transaction value amounted to about 118.04 billionyuan last month.