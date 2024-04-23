BJP Drops Ladakh MP Namgyal, Names Local Council Chief Tashi Gyalson As Candidate

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The BJP on Tuesday named Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
Gyalson is the chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh.ADVERTISEMENT
Namgyal had hit the headlines in 2019 with his viral speech in Lok Sabha to defend the Narendra Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 and making Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.
The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.
The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.
Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.
