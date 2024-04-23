Bullet Echo India quickly scales the Google Play Store charts; KRAFTON and ZeptoLabs officially announce the launch of the game in India

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, April 23rd, 2024: KRAFTON India, in collaboration with ZeptoLab, has today announced the official launch of its new game title, Bullet Echo India. This exciting top-down shooter mobile game is made especially for Indian gamers, offering an immersive experience with special features just for the Indian community.

Bullet Echo India is a multiplayer PvP tactical top-down shooter game where players team up, strategize, and fight in action-packed battles to be the last team standing, similar to a battle royale. Since its release on April 4th, the game has quickly soared to the top spot in the 'Top Free,' 'Action,' and 'New' categories on the Google Play Store!

The game features four Indian-themed skins for heroes, Maharani Sparkle, Dancer Mirage and Raja Slayer, which include elements of India’s rich culture and history. In a unique collaboration with BGMI, the hero Stalker receives a BGMI skin, blending in elements from India's beloved battle royale title into the Bullet Echo universe.

With plans for continuous updates and events tied to Indian festivals, “Bullet Echo India” promises to keep players at the edge of their seats as yet.





MENAFN23042024003109013449ID1108127478