Amir Affirms Strengthening Bilateral Partnerships With Bangladesh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed pleasure at visiting the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, and meeting with President HE Mohammed Shahabuddin.

HH the Amir noted that his extended discussions with Prime Minister HE Sheikh Hasina Wajed would contribute to strengthening bilateral partnerships in various fields.



Amir heads to Nepal from Bangladesh

Amir holds meeting with President of Bangladesh

Amir, Bangladesh Prime Minister witness signing of agreements Amir praises contribution of Bangladeshi community in Qatar

Read Also

"I was pleased to visit Bangladesh and meet with its President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, on ways to consolidate our growing bilateral relations. During my extended discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, we touched on all aspects of fruitful cooperation between our two countries and the opportunities available to enhance it with more bilateral partnerships in various fields," HH the Amir said on his official "X" account.