Alec Baldwin Loses Cool At Woman Asking Him To Say 'Free Palestine', Accuses Him Of Putting People In Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alec Baldwin lost his cool after an anti-Israel protestor pressured him into saying 'free Palestine' on tape in a New York coffee shop. In a video published online, the rabble-rouser surprised Alec by pulling out her phone and demanding that he repeat 'free Palestine' on camera. When Alec refused to connect with her, she began to provoke him by bringing up the Rust shooting incident. She accused him of putting an 'innocent' crew member in jail while not serving any jail time in the case.

The incident

"Alec, could you please say 'free Palestine' once? Why did you kill that woman? You killed the lady and received no prison time? No jail time for Alec? Alec Baldwin, you are putting innocent people in jail. Free Palestine once, Alec, and I'll leave you. "I will leave you alone, I swear," the woman prompted Alec, who disregarded her.

For the uninitiated, Alec Baldwin came under scrutiny after a loaded revolver in his possession shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set in 2021. Hannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler for the Western film Rust, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday for the death, according to reports earlier this month.