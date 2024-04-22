CCI To Study AI Impact On Competition

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited bids for a market study on how artificial intelligence is impacting competition in the market both positively and negatively.

CCI said in a statement that the proposed study will develop understanding of the transformative capabilities of AI and its competition dynamics. Proposals will be accepted till 3 June, the regulator said study is part of CCI's advocacy efforts and it could be a resource for both the industry and policy makers. The watchdog has in the past conducted several studies across sectors such as mining, e-commerce and film distribution that identified key market trends and anti-competitive practices. In some cases, the studies have led to policy recommendations also study on AI is being initiated at a time the government is working on a new law that will put in place a forward looking regulatory regime for large digital economy firms. CCI said the study was meant for understanding the ecosystem around AI and competition in India. It will help to understand the transformative capabilities of AI that have significant pro-competitive potential, as well as competition concerns emanating from the use of AI, the regulator said.

The idea of the study is to develop an in-depth understanding of the emerging competition dynamics around AI systems and implications of AI applications for competition, efficiency and innovation in key user industries, CCI said.

MENAFN22042024007365015876ID1108124924