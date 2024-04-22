Naima Khatoon Becomes First Woman In Over 100 Years To Be Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Aligarh Muslim University

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Naima Khatoon has been appointed as Aligarh Muslim University's Vice Chancellor for the next 5 years. She is the first woman to hold post in over 100 years.

Before Khatoon, the only woman to have held a top post at AMU was Begum Sultan Jahan who was appointed the Chancellor in 1920. Khatoon was appointed on Monday after receiving approval from President Droupadi Murmu, who is Visitor to the Aligarh Muslim University to the official AMU notification, Naima Khatoon, Principal, Women's College, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of AMU for a period of five years or the date on which she completes 75 years of age, whichever is earlier notification also mentioned that the university had sought permission from the Election Commission of India in view of the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

It said the polling agency has no objection to the proposal of appointment of Vice Chancellor. However, the ECI has put a condition to the appointed of the new AMU V-C saying that“no publicity shall be there and no political mileage may be derived from it”.Khatoon's candidature for the post of VC was challenged in the Allahabad high court in November 2023. This was done on the grounds that her name was shortlisted by a committee headed by her husband Mohammed Gulrez, who was serving as the acting V-C of the university. The petition was, however, dismissed was again challenged and the case is still pending to news agency PTI's report, Khatoon completed her PhD in psychology from AMU and was appointed a lecturer in the same department in 1988. She was elevated to professor in 2006 and continued being promoted in the department before being appointed the principal of the Women's College in 2014 completed 100 years as a university in September 2020, becoming one of the oldest universities in India. The university has had no woman vice chancellor so far.



