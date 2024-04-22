Bloom Holding Launches 'Olvera' The Sixth Phase Of Bloom Living

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Bloom Holding, one of the UAE's foremost real estate development companies, has announced the launch of 'Olvera', the sixth phase of Bloom Living, its fully integrated and all-inclusive community in Abu Dhabi.

Named after the ancient Spanish city, Olvera offers premium two and three-bedroom townhouses scheduled to be completed in Q3 2027. Prices start from AED 1.8 million with attractive post-handover payment plans.

Inspired by the Mediterranean architecture, units at Olvera are thoughtfully designed to welcome spacious indoor-outdoor living with open floor plans, carefully planned kitchens, elegant and modern finishings, as well as access to top-class amenities, providing residents with an exceptional community living experience.

All villas and townhouses in Bloom Living's previously launched phases have been successfully sold out, reflecting the strength of the project's proposition as a premium community living destination that caters to the evolving needs of residents.

CEO of Bloom Holding, Carlos Wakim said:“At Bloom Holding, we pay great attention to details and prioritize excellence, which is why so many people continue to invest in our communities. We are deeply committed to continuously delivering property that meets the demands of the market and creating homes in adherence with the highest standards of quality.

“We are confident that the high demand received from investors and end users is a direct result of the uniqueness of Bloom Living, a fully integrated community that offers a great lifestyle with long-term value. This overwhelming response is a testament to the market confidence in Bloom Holding's developments, and the growing need for premium properties.

“With many successful launches behind us, we believe that the launch of Olvera aligns with our vision to offer residents perfectly designed homes with modern and elegant finishings surrounded by lush greenery and top-class amenities, all within an all-inclusive, vibrant community in a prime location.” He added.

Those living within Olvera can benefit from a wide range of facilities available at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance. Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living's multiple uninterrupted, interconnected parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community's main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a Town Center, a vibrant community destination that offers an array of exquisite restaurants and cafés available for both residents and visitors, as well as a variety of retail options and services such as a medical clinic, a wellness center and a supermarket, to ensure that residents can obtain all their daily necessities without the need to leave Bloom Living.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle on designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views. Moreover, Bloom Living comprises places of worship and two outstanding international schools.

Bloom Living features a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments, to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Zayed International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

About Bloom Holding:

A subsidiary of National Holding, Bloom Holding is one of the UAE's foremost holding companies, committed to building, operating, and investing in premium communities and enriching the lives of our customers through the development and management of real estate, education, and hospitality assets. Bloom Holding is driven by its vision to go beyond the buyer and investors' expectations through design and partnerships with best-in-class providers to meet the aspirations of new urban communities in their demand for a better lifestyle and quality of life. Bloom Holding specializes in developing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects in top lifestyle destinations.

Properties:



Units delivered to date over 5,000

Units in the pipeline over 5,000 Total number of residential units in leasing portfolio – 1,000 units

Hospitality:



Marriott Downtown

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Bloom Arjaan by Rotana

851 Guest Rooms and serviced hotel apartments 338 Executive Apartments

Schools:



18 schools

1 nursery Over 21,000 students

Design & Management Services:

Over 5,000 units under management