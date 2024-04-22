Azerbaijani President: We Are Very Pleased With How Our Ties With Russia Are Evolving

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is very pleased with how ties with Russia areevolving, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during theone-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin inMoscow, Azernews reports.
“We are very pleased with how our ties are evolving. For overtwo years, we have been working within the framework of theDeclaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed with you here inthe Kremlin in February 2022, and which is the key politicaldocument that determines the steady development of our relations inthe future,” the head of state noted.
