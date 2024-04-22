(MENAFN- Baystreet) Albertson Companies Flat on Financials

GE Health Care Flies on Hookup with Elekta

Weeks after closing its acquisition of MIM Software – a global provider of medical imaging analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions – GE HealthCare (NYSE:GE) is proud to announce the expansion of its relationship with Elekta (EKTA-B), a leader in precision radiation oncology. Together, the companies aim to accelerate innovation in software solutions that will help improve workflows, increase throughput, and enhance user experience for clinicians, while also enabling greater precision in treatment and less time spent at the hospital for patients.

Nearly two-thirds of all cancer patients receive radiation therapy (RT), a type of treatment that can either be given alone or in combination with surgery and/or chemotherapy. However, it can take weeks for a patient to go from a cancer diagnosis to treatment, in part due to a persistent lack of interoperability and automation – a delay that may have a significant impact on patient outcomes Furthermore, therapy advancements – such ashypofractionation, adaptive therapy, and more – may require precise, multi-modalityimaging supported by advanced post processing.

GE HealthCare's MIM Software portfolio with Elekta's treatment planning software offerings will enable advanced and innovative oncology treatment planning in the delivery of radiation therapy. The collaboration is expected to drive innovation within treatment planning, harnessing MIM Software and Elekta's respective strengths in regional markets to make solutions available globally.

GE shares jumped $1.90, or 1.3%, to $150.00.









