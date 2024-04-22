Jio Posts Net Profit Of Rs 5,337 Crore In January-March Quarter

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd's net profit rose to Rs 5,337 crore in the January-March quarter, marking a 2.5 per cent rise over the preceding quarter on the back of an addition in net subscriber base, according to an exchange filing.

Reliance Jio's revenues went up 2 per cent to Rs 25,959 crore, Ebitda rose 2.5 per cent to Rs 13,612 crore, while the Ebitda margin stood at 52.4 per cent vs 52.3 per cent.

The shares of Reliance Industries closed 0.77 per cent higher on Monday ahead of the declaration of the results, as compared to 0.86 per cent gain in the NSE Nifty 50.