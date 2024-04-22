PM Modi Asks People To Put A Strong Lock On Nepotism, Corruption And Appeasement

(MENAFN- IANS) Aligarh (UP), April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the time had come to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

“The last time I came to Aligarh, I urged you to lock up the factories of nepotism, corruption and appeasement. You put such a strong lock that the two 'shehzades' have not yet found the key. For your good future and Viksit Bharat, keep the key with you,” he said while addressing an election rally here.

Urging voters to vote for BJP, the Prime Minister said 'When you press the lotus button, the vote goes straight to Modi.”

He said that he was aware that people are busy with harvesting, wedding season and then there is the heat wave.“But you must ignore all this and put the nation first and cast your vote in the morning because every vote counts,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that earlier there used to be regular firing at the borders and soldiers were being killed.

“All that has stopped. Earlier, terrorists had not even spared Ayodhya and Kashi but today the atmosphere is peaceful,” he said.

He further said,“The first-time voters may not be aware but there was a time when there used to be advertisements asking people not to touch unidentified objects and to inform the police if they see any such objects. This was because there used to be bomb blasts. It is Modi-Yogi ka kamaal that all this has stopped.”

He further said that the trademark of the Samajwadi government was kidnapping, murders and crime against women.

“These parties followed the appeasement policy but also made sure that the social, economic and political condition of Muslims did not improve. When I spoke about Pasmanda Muslims, these parties were unnerved. Modi brought in the ban on triple talaq and this came as a relief to families who were in distress because of their daughters and sisters. The Haj quota was less and there was corruption in it so I spoke to the Saudi government and got the quota increased. We also ensured that women could go alone on Haj without a companion,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his earlier statement that the Congress if voted to power, could seize people's wealth.

He said that the INDI alliance had malafide intentions and was eyeing the people's property and wealth.

“Congress Prince says that when his party comes to power, he will probe how much wealth one has. If you have two houses, they will take away one. The gold that our mothers and sisters have is their personal stree-dhan but the Congress is eyeing that too,” he stated.

The Prime minister also lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he should not be known only for his bulldozer policy but also for maximising industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime minister said that he continued to work 24X7 and would continue to do so till 2047.“Modi will never stop because your dreams are my resolve,” he said.