Enemy Fires At Kherson In Morning, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired on residential areas of the Dniprovskyi and Korabelskyi districts of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, leaving one man injured.
The Kherson City Military Administration reported this to Ukrinform.
"As a result of the morning shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, a 63-year-old man was injured. He is currently hospitalized with concussion, mine-blast and closed head injuries," the report says. Read also:
As noted, on April 22, the enemy army attacked residential areas of the Dniprovskyi and Korabelnyi districts of the city from the temporarily occupied left bank. Private houses were damaged. Several of them caught fire. The fires have been extinguished.
As reported, three people, including a child, were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of enemy shelling.
