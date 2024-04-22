The Future Is Here; Inspiring Performance: Wishes Pour In For Gukesh After Candidates Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Social media was flooded with awe and admiration when 17-year-old grandmaster D Gukesh on Monday scripted history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the Candidates Tournament, held in Toronto, Canada.

Gukesh scored 9/14 points to clinch the honour after his final-round game with Hikaru Nakamura ended in a draw. He became only the second Indian after Vishwanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament.

After Gukesh's historic victory in the prestigious tournament, the chess community extended their heartfelt congratulations.

Ace chess coach Ramesh RB, who has coached two players who competed at the Candidates this year, wrote on X, "Hearty Congratulations to young @Gukesh for convincingly winning the Candidates. Inspiring performance! Whole India is proud of you!"

Hungarian chess grandmaster, widely regarded as the strongest female chess player of all time, Judith Polgar praises Gukesh's concentration and dedication, saying "And the answer is: GUKESH! His concentration and focus are outstanding! His dedication, good nerves, calmness. He is also very strong in being in his presence. Superb performance! Congrats to Gukesh for winning #FIDECandidates 2024!"

Two-time Indian women's chess champion Tania Sachdev, said "GUKESH WINS THE CANDIDATES!! The future is here. It's today. 22.04.2024 a date to remember It's going to be Ding Liren vs Gukesh, World Chess Championship 2024."

Vladimir Kramnik, a Classical World Chess Champion from 2000 to 2006, shared on X, "What an evening Congratulations to Gukesh and special award for both Fabi, Ian for their incredible performance today. One of the most interesting games I ever saw. Bravo, REAL FIGHTERS, for giving it all. Most important, more than anything in chess in fact. Full respect."

With his historic triumph, Gukesh will challenge the reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship match. He is now the second Indian after Vishy Anand to fight for the Classical World Championship title.