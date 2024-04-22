British Airways Returns To Abu Dhabi After 4 Years

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Abu Dhabi:

Zayed International Airport has welcomed the first British Airways flight to Abu Dhabi as it touched down this morning, following a four-year pause of the route. The new route connecting London and Abu Dhabi adds the growing list of international carriers now operating from the terminal at Zayed International Airport.

Further strengthening trade and tourism links between the UAE and UK, the new route caters to the growing demand for further flights connecting the global tourism and business hubs of London and Abu Dhabi. London Heathrow is one of the top five destinations for passengers count at Zayed International Airport with 290,000 passengers flying this route in the first quarter of 2024.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said,“We extend a warm welcome to British Airways as they start operating at Zayed International Airport with a daily schedule that promises to enrich connectivity and invigorate both business and tourism between the UAE and the UK. Our new award-winning and cutting-edge terminal offers visitors an unparalleled experience to the vibrant UAE capital, where they will be greeted with Emirati hospitality at its finest.”

Calum Laming, Chief Customer Officer at British Airways, added,“We are really excited to be celebrating our Abu Dhabi route launch. The new daily British Airways flight connects Abu Dhabi with London Heathrow and beyond provides our customers with another amazing destination within our expansive global network, further growing our connections with the UAE. With four cabins to choose from, including First, we are confident customers will enjoy our exceptional and original British Airways service brought to life by our incredible colleagues.”

The UAE and the UK have enjoyed historically long-standing ties, and the launch of daily British Airways flights between Zayed International Airport and London Heathrow further solidifies this relationship, strengthening the cultural and economic bonds between the two countries.

-B