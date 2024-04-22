Second Industrialists Career Exhibition Launches In Abu Dhabi In Presence Of HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Three-day exhibition provides 800 jobs from more than 80 industrial, technological and service companies, including 150 jobs for people of determination. HE Al-Suwaidi: 'We invite Emaratis to visit the exhibition and take advantage of job and training opportunities in the private sector.'

Abu Dhabi-UAE-21 April 2024: The second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition began today in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Ghanam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) , and His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The exhibition, organized by MoIAT

in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and ADNOC Group, runs from 9am to 4pm from 21 until 23 April. It aims to empower Emirati talent to join the private sector through quality employment and training opportunities with national companies and institutions.

The second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition for jobs in industry and advanced technology aims to provide more than 800 jobs for Emaratis from over 80 industrial, technological and service companies in addition to training opportunities at some of the country's leading training centres. For the first time, the exhibition aims to create 150 jobs for people of determination.

Additionally, the platform also aims to promote enablers and incentives offered under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, which supports localization of supply chain and emaratization. The exhibition is organized in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, the National ICV Program and the Make it in the Emaratis initiative to enhance the role of the private sector as well as national talent in the UAE's economic growth.

Empowering Emirati nationals

HE Al Suwaidi said:“Under the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the ministry is committed to boosting the growth and competitiveness of the national industrial sector through capacity building. This includes empowering and upskilling Emirati talents and providing them with a wide range of job and training opportunities, helping them to secure quality jobs and ultimately contributing to the national economy.”

“The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is committed to working with Nafis and ADNOC Group , as well as government agencies and national companies to implement projects that enhance the productivity, competitiveness and sustainability of the industrial sector. The Industrialists Career Exhibition is an integrated platform that brings together companies, training institutions, and Emarati jobseekers with the aim of filling vacancies within local industrial companies.”

His Excellency noted that the initiative aims to provide more than 1,000 new job opportunities before end of the year, including 800 jobs in the current second edition.

His Excellency added:“We call on Emaratis to visit the exhibition, explore the wide range of jobs, and benefit from the training opportunities that open new horizons for development and job opportunities. This initiative strengthens the UAE's efforts to become a global center for sustainable and advanced industries, which are among the most important strategic sectors contributing to the country's GDP.”

Promoting growth and prosperity

HE Ghannam Al Mazrouei emphasized the importance of career exhibitions that specialize in highlighting jobs available to nationals in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

He said:“The Industrialists Career Exhibition proved a huge success in its first edition last year, providing hundreds of job opportunities for Emirati youth in addition to many training opportunities through some of the leading training institutes in the UAE.

“The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council offers all training programs supported through the Industrialist Program. It does this through the Nafis program, which is an initiative led by the government to enable emaratis working in the private sector to develop their skills in line with international standards.”

He added: 'We develop the training programs for technical and soft skills in cooperation with industrial companies and training institutions. This role significantly contributes to enhancing Emiratization and economic sustainability in the country.'

His Excellency praised the role of strategic partners in promoting emiratization programs and commended MoIAT for launching initiatives that contribute to sustainable economic growth.

He added: 'Developing the national economy by building partnerships between the public and private sectors is one of the main objectives of the Nafis program. The Industrialist is testament of these fruitful partnerships.”

Employment and training opportunities

Yaser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Executive Director, People, Commercial and Corporate Support, said:“ADNOC is dedicated to bolstering the national economy and empowering Emirati talent through the In-Country Value Program. Our strategy includes prioritizing Emiratization in major contracts and hosting career exhibitions to facilitate Emirati recruitment in the private sector towards ensuring sustainable employment opportunities for UAE nationals, fostering their active participation in the labor market. Additionally, it enhances our operational sustainability and competitive advantage by supporting companies that effectively incorporate Emirati talent in tender evaluations. We have successfully enabled over 11,500 Emirati talents in private sector roles in our supply chain, collaborating with our strategic partners.”

He added:“Through initiatives, like the Industrialists Career Exhibition, we continue to empower talented UAE nationals and contribute to the advancement of the UAE's economic growth and overall prosperity.”

Building on the first edition

The first edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition was held in October 2023. The exhibition welcomed 3,000 Emiratis, offering on-the-spot interviews, training and recruitment opportunities. More than 73 companies and enterprises working in the industry and advanced technology sector participated in the first edition, providing more than 500 jobs to nationals.



It is noteworthy that

An MoU was previously signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) to collaborate to empower and upskill talent as well as provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program.