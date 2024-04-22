CyberKnight Elevates Cyber Resilience with Zero Trust Security at GISEC 2024

(MENAFN- Cyber Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE — April 22, 2024: CyberKnight announces its participation as one of the largest exhibitors at the Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC) 2024 on April 23-25. Under the theme "Elevating Cyber Resilience with Zero Trust Security," CyberKnight will showcase to regional IT Security leaders its comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio, aimed at fortifying organizations against evolving cyber threats, while being compliant to local and international standards.

At GISEC 2024, CyberKnight will be joined by:

• Lookout: Mobile Threat Defense, Mobile App Security

• Illumio: Zero Trust Microsegmentation

• Checkmarx: Industry's Most Comprehensive AppSec Platform

• SolarWinds: IT Operations Management & Observability

• Xage Security: Zero Trust Security for OT Environments (MFA/SSO)

• Phosphorus Cybersecurity Inc.: xIoT Security Platform

• Digital.ai: App Security for Mobile, Web & Desktop App, DevOps & DevSecOps Orchestration & Automation

• Gigamon: Network Visibility & Security for Cloud & Data Centers

• Netwrix Corporation: Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

• Elastic: SIEM / Big Data / Log Management

• Entrust: PKI, Passwordless Authentication, MFA, SSO, IoT Security

• Fasoo: Discovery, Classification, DRM, Watermarking



“At GISEC 2024 we will reinforce our commitment to secure regional organizations as they progress on their digital transformation and cloud adoption journeys. There will also be new vendor partnerships being announced during the event as well as the launch of a new specialized Business Unit, as we align with the ongoing convergence of IT, OT and IoT environments towards the future state of cyber physical systems (CPS). We look forward to meeting our Customers and Partners at GISEC and driving meaningful conversations around cyber resilience and associated best practices in cybersecurity.”, commented Avinash Advani, the Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.



“At CyberKnight, we believe in staying ahead of the curve by embracing innovation and collaboration. During GISEC we will be hosting a thought-provoking tech talk session with KPMG to offer attendees valuable insights into emerging cybersecurity trends and strategies, empowering them to navigate the evolving threat landscape effectively using Zero Trust Security. Also, with captivating live hacks and interactive demo sessions at our stand, attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the effectiveness of our portfolio solutions.”, added Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO at CyberKnight.











