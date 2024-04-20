Bodies Of 50 Martyrs Unearthed In S. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 20 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian medical teams, backed by Civil Defense Corps and the Red Crescent, recovered bodies of 50 martyrs from under debris in Khan Yunis Governorate, central Gaza Strip, on Saturday.

The majority of martyrs are women and children; they were killed in artillery bombardment by the Israeli occupation forces, according to the European hospital in Gaza.

A similar bombardment killed three more Palestinians in Al-Bureij refugee camp in in the Deir al-Balah Governorate, central Gaza Strip, the medical source hss









MENAFN20042024000071011013ID1108118687