Cannes Film Festival 2024 Poster Unveiled

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the official poster forits 77th edition, Azernews reports.

Cannes likes to evoke cinematic history in its official merch,and this year's poster is no exception. It features a scene fromRhapsody in August, Japanese classic from the late Akira Kurosawa,which premiered out of competition in Cannes in 1991.

In the film, Kurosawa's penultimate feature as a director, agrandmother who was a victim of the Nagasaki bombing passes on herfaith in love and integrity as a bulwark against war and violenceto her grandchildren and her American nephew.

The poster chimes nicely with what is becoming a bit of aJapanese theme at this year's Cannes festival. Earlier this week,Cannes announced it would present an honorary Palme d'Or this yearto Japanese anime house Studio Ghibli (The Boy and the Heron,Spirited Away), the first time the French festival has given itshighest award to a company instead of an individual artist.

Over the years, Cannes' posters have been classy (last year'sshot was of a young Catherine Deneuve in 1968 standing on a beachnear Saint Tropez), charming (the 2013 edition featured a smoochingPaul Newman and Joanne Woodward from 1963) and cheeky (the 2021poster featured director Spike Lee from the glasses up, gazing uppensively at the Cannes palm trees, like his Mars Blackmoncharacter from She's Gotta Have It.)

Occasionally, they have been controversial. The 2017 posterstirred up online outrage amid allegations that the image of ayoung, twirling Claudia Cardinale had been altered to make theItalian star look thinner.

The 2024 poster will gaze down on this year's jury, headed byBarbie director Greta Gerwig, as the jury members judge the filmsin the running for the Palme d'Or.

The 77th Cannes Festival kicks off May 14 with Quentin Dupieux'sThe Second Act starring Léa Seydoux and Vincent Lindon. It runsthrough May 24.