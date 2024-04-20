Ensure Adequate Power During Summer: LG To Officials

The LG discussed the power situation and reviewed the progress of key power projects. He took stock of the measures taken to curb AT&C losses, capacity additions, and the progress registered on smart meter installation.

Addressing concerns over power theft, the LG stressed upon the need for heightened enforcement efforts on the ground. He further directed to streamline the process for new power connections for the ease of consumers.

The meeting also discussed the progress on underground cabling project for the Grid connectivity of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (from Rayil Pathri to Holy Cave and from Sangam top to Panjtarni). The Lt Governor instructed the officials to ensure timely completion of work before the commencement of the holy Yatra.

The LG directed the officials to ensure adequate availability of power during the summer season. He also stressed upon raising awareness on 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' scheme through which the households will be able to save electricity bills as well as earn additional income through sale of surplus power to DISCOMs.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lt. Governor; and the officials of Jammu and Kashmir Power DISCOMs, Chief Engineers and other senior officers.

