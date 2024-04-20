Y.S. Sharmila Reddy, Husband Declare Assets Worth Rs 181 Crore, Have No Car

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y. S. Sharmila Reddy and her husband own assets worth Rs 181.79 crore.

The sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owns more assets than her husband M. Anil Kumar.

Sharmila revealed the details in the affidavit she submitted to the election authorities while filing her nomination for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat on Saturday.

The couple has total liabilities of Rs 118.58 core. She has also loans of Rs 82.58 crore from Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rs 19.56 lakh from her sister-in-law Y.S. Bharathi Reddy.

Anil Kumar's liabilities include loans of Rs 29.99 crore taken from Sharmila, and Rs 40 lakh taken from her mother-in-law Y.S. Vijayamma.

Sharmila, who showed her profession as 'business and agriculture', has movable assets of Rs 123.26 crore, including bank balances, investments, loans, and advances. The affidavit shows she has given a loan of more than Rs 30 crore to her husband, who is a businessman.

The Congress leader has gold and gemstone jewellery worth Rs. 8.3 crore.

The movable assets of Anil Kumar are valued at Rs 45.19 crore. The couple does not own a vehicle.

Sharmila has immovable assets of Rs 9.29 crore while those of her husband are valued at Rs 4.05 crore.

The Congress candidate's income during 2022-23 was Rs 1.26 crore while Anil Kumar's was Rs 2.70 crore.

Before filing her nomination, Sharmila took the blessings of her mother and also visited the grave of her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Anil Kumar, who is an evangelist, blessed her.

Sharmila's cousin Y.S. Suneetha Reddy, the daughter of slain former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, and senior Congress leader Tulasi Reddy accompanied her at the time of filing the nomination.

The state Congress chief is locked in a direct contest with sitting MP and YSR Congress Party candidate Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is also her cousin.

Suneetha Reddy and Sharmila blame Avinash Reddy for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Meanwhile, Sharmila's affidavit reveals that she faces eight criminal cases. Six of these cases were registered against her during protests on various issues in neighbouring Telangana, where she had floated the YSR Telangana Party in 2021. She merged the party with the Congress in January this year.