IPL 2024: Most Courageous, Not Most Talented Team, Will Win IPL, Says Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) Having led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has a theory about winning the title. He says it is not the most talented team but rather the most courageous team which wins the title.

Gambhir, who led KKR to titles in 2012 and 2014 as captain, is now the mentor of the team for IPL 2024 and revealed his thought process in the latest episode of the KKR Knights Dugout Podcast.

Asked about his theory of winning the IPL, Gambhir said, "It's not the most talented team that goes on to win the IPL. It's the most courageous team, that's willing to fight till the last drop of blood, will go on to win the IPL.”

Asked what conversation he had with Shah Rukh Khan after going through a bad patch in 2014, Gambhir said SRK dissuaded him from dropping himself from the team.

“I've said this numerous times that he (Shah Rukh Khan) is the best owner I've ever worked with. In the seven years of my captaincy, we didn't even have a seven-minute conversation on cricket. During the bad patch, I was on the verge of dropping myself, so I went and spoke to him and the only thing he told me was, 'Till you are here, you are not going to drop yourself',” said the former India left-handed opener.

Gambhir a constant presence in the KKR dugout with serious or at times very animated and aggressive expressions, said people don't come to the stadium to see him smile. "People don't come to watch me smile, People come to see KKR win,” said Gambhir who felt KKR has the most loyal and passionate fans in the country.

Gambhir, who had a dream about joining the Indian Army but ended up at the National Cricket Academy instead of the National Defence Academy (NDA) because of destiny, said his mentality is to always go for a win.“I want to be a winner on the field every single time. Results do matter to me,” he added.

Gambhir said that he knew Sunil Narine was going to be a legend when he played against him on his international debut.

“I faced Sunil Narine in his International debut at Indore and within 7-8 balls, I knew he was going to become a legend of the game especially in T20 Cricket,” said Gambhir.