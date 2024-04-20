Indian Expat To Represent Qatar In Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Beauty Pageant 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When the curtains rise on the Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Beauty Pageant this May at Dubai's Hilton Al Seef Heritage Hotel, the finalist Pooja Abrol will be stepping far beyond her usual corporate confines. Representing Qatar, this entrepreneur and mother is set to transform her advocacy for women's empowerment and cultural heritage into a compelling pageant performance.

Pooja Abrol, born and raised in a Punjabi family in Delhi, moved to the Middle East as part of her professional journey, which spanned over a decade. Working with government organizations and as an entrepreneur, she has established herself as a pivotal member of her community. Abrol's path to the pageant began as a personal challenge to defy stereotypes and advocate for women's empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Abrol shared her motivations for entering the pageant: "My interest to participate for Mrs. India Worldwide Beauty Pageant stems from my passion for becoming self-reliant, a dreamer advocating the power belief in turning dreams into reality thus encouraging & inspire all women to empower and celebrating their achievements." She adds,“It's an opportunity for me to showcase my inner strength, intelligence, and cultural pride.”

When asked about representing Qatar, she expressed a deep connection to her second home, noting the cultural richness that has enriched her life. "Representing Qatar at the Mrs. India Worldwide beauty pageant will allow me to showcase the unique blend of sophistication, grace, and diversity that defines the women here," Abrol stated, emphasizing the honor of representing such dynamic traditions on an international platform.

Abrol plans to incorporate elements of her Indian heritage and Middle Eastern experiences in her pageant performance. "My presentation and performance at the pageant will reflect my multicultural identity, blending elements of my Indian heritage such as dance, music and languages with my experience in the Middle East in terms of cultural diversity and inclusivity" she explained.

In her response to how she plans to use the pageant platform to promote women's empowerment and environmental sustainability, Pooja expressed her aim to leverage her impact. "I will use my voice and influence to raise awareness about issues affecting women's empowerment through interviews, speeches, and social media," she stated.

The finalist also emphasized her ongoing commitment to promoting eco-friendly products and her eagerness to collaborate with organizations and individuals who are aligned with her vision for gender equality and environmental conservation.

For Abrol, preparing for the pageant has not been without challenges. She outlined the difficulty of balancing professional commitments, personal life, and the rigorous demands of pageant preparation.“Balancing pageant preparation with personal and professional commitments requires effective time management skills,” she noted, highlighting the pressures and competition inherent in such contests.

Despite these challenges, Abrol has maintained her roles as an entrepreneur, mother, and advocate for women's empowerment and environmental sustainability. "I remain adaptable and open to adjustments in my schedule and prioritize self-care activities such as exercise and meditation," she explained, detailing her approach to balancing her varied responsibilities.

Looking beyond the pageant, Abrol's aspirations are twofold. On a personal level, she aims to continue her growth and explore new territories that enrich her life. Professionally, she is focused on expanding her business ventures and contributing to community service. "I am a multifaceted personality who believes in beauty, optimism, & graceful demeanor," Abrol concluded, emphasizing her commitment to driving positive change through her endeavors.