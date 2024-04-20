Indian Visa For Swedish, Italian, Australian And Belgium Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS AND PORTS OF EXIT

After the Indian Immigration Service's decision, new airports and seaports will be added to this list in the upcoming months. While there are four options for departing India (by air, sea, rail, or road), only two are eligible with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). When requesting an India tourist or business e-Visa, you are required to arrive in the country via air or cruise ship at specified airports and ports, as stipulated by Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. Indian visas exit points are Indian airports or seaports where citizens from certain countries can enter without a visa or get one upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are the locations where international visitors must obtain a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.







Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirappalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj

Kattupalli

INDIAN VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Australians can apply for an Indian visa without leaving their homes through the eVisa system. Since 2014, citizens from 169 countries, including Australia, have had access to this online visa application system. Efforts by the Indian government aim to simplify the application process for Australian citizens in order to boost tourism. Australians now have the convenience of applying for an Indian Tourist Visa online, with a validity of 90 days. There is also an e-Business Visa available for 365 days, permitting multiple entries with each entry not exceeding 180 days. Finally, there is an e-Medical Visa valid for 60 days, allowing for a total of triple entries. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere. Indian Visa Application for Australian Citizens is no longer a lengthy process. The eVisa system allows you to apply for a tourist visa online. By using the e-Visa system, you can apply for an Australian Indian Visa online, which means that it is no longer a problem for Australian citizens to apply and wait for visa approval at the embassy.

Required Documents for Australians Citizens



A valid passport valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit/credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

The Indian e-Visa, introduced by the government, is available for citizens of 169 countries wishing to travel to India. Belgian residents have the option to request different types of Indian e-Visas depending on the purpose of their trip. The Indian Tourist e-Visa, provided by the Indian government, allows visitors to take part in activities like yoga retreats, sightseeing tours, and family visits. Prior to traveling to India, every foreign visitor needs to obtain an Indian visa. People from 169 nations are now eligible to obtain an Indian e-Visa in order to travel to India. Since 2014, the Indian Visa application form has been accessible online for Belgian citizens by the Government of India. Belgian individuals have the option to apply for various Indian e-Visas based on the reason for their visit to India. For tourism purposes, the Government of India offers the Indian Tourist e-Visa, which allows travelers to visit the country for yoga retreats, sightseeing tours and family visits. Tourist e-Visa – Used when traveling to India for tourism purposes. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from your arrival date with a single entry and cannot be extended or converted. Belgian travelers can also apply for an Indian Business e-Visa if they intend to visit the country for business purposes. Business e-Visa – Used when you need to enter India for business reasons. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 365 days with multiple entry periods from the date of issuance, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa: It is used when you need to get medical treatment in India. This type allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 60 days with 3 entries. The application process is relatively simple and does not require a visit to a local embassy or consulate. Complete the entire application online and receive the e-Visa electronically via email.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF BELGIAN



Valid passport: you shouldn't have issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at the expiration date.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible. You should avoid face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment: You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal is quite popular nowadays, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

In the year 2014, the Electronic Visit Authorization system was put into place by the Indian government, enabling individuals from more than 169 nations to visit India using an e-Visa. Before embarking on their journey, all non-Indian citizens, including those from Italy, are required to request and receive a visa from the Indian government. Italians have the option to get different types of Indian e-Visas based on the reason for their travel. The India e-Visa is an official authorization provided by the government that permits Italian nationals and residents to travel to India for tourism, business, or other valid purposes. Visitors can choose from a variety of visas issued by India, based on the purpose of their visit. Tourist eVisa – Travelers can apply for an Indian Tourist eVisa to visit attractions and participate in other tourism-related activities. You can stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This is a single entry and cannot be extended. Business e-Visa: For business-related ventures, travelers have the option of applying for an eBusiness visa. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA with multiple entries. However, this type of business visa does not allow you to stay for 180 consecutive days for each period of stay. e-Medical Visa: For medical purposes, travelers can apply for an e-Medical Visa or an e-Medical Assistant Visa depending on the situation. You can stay in India with triple entry for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry into India. This procedure is officially endorsed by the Government of India under the eVisa India program. The new system makes it easier for these travelers to obtain an Indian e-Visa and is generally a more efficient method of obtaining a visa than having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF ITALIAN



Passport – Your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from your intended date of arrival.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

A digital photo of you – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Before entering India, it is necessary for all foreign visitors to acquire an Indian visa. In 2014, the Indian government created the Electronic Travel Authorization system to make it easier for tourists from 169 countries to apply for an Indian e-Visa. Swedish residents have the option to select various Indian e-Visas based on the reason for their travel. The Indian Tourist eVisa is accessible for individuals intending to travel to India for tourism reasons, and it remains valid for a period of 90 days. The E-Business Visa is for conducting business in India, not for employment. The term is one year from the date of issuance with multiple entries allowed, and a maximum stay of 180 days per visit. Electronic Medical Visa – Used in case you need to enter India for medical treatment including yoga physical therapy. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a maximum of 60 days and enter India a total of 3 times. There is also a Physician Assistant e-Visa for those traveling to the country with someone receiving medical treatment in the country. The application process for the India e-Visa is quite simple. The entire application process is done online and is very convenient as travelers are spared the hassle of visiting a local embassy or consulate to apply for the visa or submit their documents. Once the online application is completed in a few simple steps, the applicants will receive their e-Visa via email, saving them a lot of time and effort.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.