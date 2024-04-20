Neha Hiremath Murder Case: Accused Fayaz's Mother Apologises To Karnataka, Says Son Should Be Punished (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The mother of Fayaz, the accused in the Hubballi Neha Hiremath murder case, has publicly expressed remorse and pleaded for her son to face the consequences of his actions. The tragedy unfolded when Neha Hiremath, a young Hindu woman, was fatally stabbed by Fayaz, allegedly over a rejected love proposal, at the BVB College campus in Hubli.

The incident sent shockwaves across Karnataka, prompting intense scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding Neha's untimely demise. Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene where Fayaz, armed with a knife, confronted Neha on the college premises and inflicted nine stab wounds to her neck in a fit of rage. Despite efforts to rush Neha to Kim's Hospital, she tragically succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical attention.

The BJP has seized upon the tragedy, condemning the Congress-led government's handling of law and order and framing the murder as a case of "love jihad." BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and other party leaders have called for a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), citing a rise in violence against women and communal tensions under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration.

However, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar has rebuffed the BJP's assertions, dismissing the murder as a politically motivated case of love jihad. He emphasized that the incident stemmed from personal grievances and urged against politicizing the tragedy.

The BJP's narrative has sparked a fierce debate, with the Congress accusing the opposition party of exploiting a personal tragedy for political gain. Amidst the political turmoil, Fayaz's mother stepped forward to express her profound regret and called for justice to be served, underscoring the gravity of the situation.