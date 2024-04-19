ADIDAS PARTNERS WITH RED BULL AS PART OF THE 11TH EDITION OF 'WINGS FOR LIFE WORLD RUN'

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The UAE leg of the race will take place at Expo City Dubai on May 5th, 2024 3PM start: UAE residents can sign up to the 'Wings for Life World Run' via their website here.

United Arab Emirates: Excitement is building up as adidas, Red Bull, Dubai Sports Council, Expo City Dubai, Emirates Hospital, Fitze gears up for the largest and most inclusive running event in Expo City. On Sunday 5 May, as part of the 11th edition of 'Wings for Life World Run', the global sports brand has partnered with Red Bull to support in spinal cord research and treatment. The run is open to all UAE residents and tourists of all ages, encouraging all fitness enthusiasts to come together and be part of a global cause.

Driven by a cause that touches lives, participants can run, roll, jog or simply walk starting at 3PM. However, this year, the virtual Catcher Car will make for an interesting twist, giving participants a 30-minute head start ensuring that participants in the Wings for Life World Run experience the thrill of completing the race differently. Rather than running toward a traditional finish line, participants are pursued by the finish line itself! Once the virtual Catcher Car on the Wings for Life app overtakes you, your time in the race is up, marking the moment you can celebrate your contribution to the global movement.

Last year's edition at Expo City Dubai garnered significant backing from the local community and Dubai Sports Council, setting the stage for an even more impactful 2024 edition. On a global scale, the 10th edition saw a record-breaking 206,728 participants with 192 nationalities in 158 countries set off for the Wings for Life World Run under the motto“Run for Those Who Can't”.

The Wings for Life World Run is not just a race; it's a global initiative with a singular mission – to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Every step or roll taken on this day contributes to spinal cord research, with 100% of entry fees going directly to the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.