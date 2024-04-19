Uzbekistan, UK Discuss Trade & Economic Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UK, Ravshan Usmanov, metwith the Deputy Secretary of State for Business and Trade of theUnited Kingdom, as well as the Minister of Exports, Lord MalcolmOfford, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Lord Offord noted that the United Kingdomconsiders Uzbekistan as a key partner in Central Asia and isinterested in deepening cooperation with Tashkent in variousfields.

It is reported that the current and future aspects of trade,economic, investment and educational relations between the twocountries were discussed. Lord Offord expressed support for theidea of expanding internship and training programs for Uzbek civilservants in leading British institutions and companies.

The parties reached agreements on conducting specializedtrainings for Uzbek export companies on preferences within theframework of the British "Trading System for Developing Countries",as well as on the implementation of major investment projects inUzbekistan with the participation of the British Export FinanceAgency.