TDP's Balakrishna Has Family Assets Of Rs 483 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 20 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur Assembly constituency and leading Tollywood actor N. Balakrishna has family assets of Rs 483 crore.

However, Balakrishna's wife Vasundhara, who is a homemaker, owns more movable assets than him.

The affidavit, submitted by Balakrishna while filing his nomination on Friday, reveals that he has movable assets of over Rs 81.63 crore while his wife's movable assets are worth Rs 140.38 crore including investments in bonds, debentures/shares etc.

Balakrishna's HUF (Hindu undivided family) has movable assets of more than Rs 2.41 crore. His dependent son Mokshagnya Taraka Rama Teja owns movable assets of Rs 58.63 crore.

The current market value of Balakrishna's immovable assets is Rs 103.35 crore while that of his wife's immovable assets is Rs 38.90 crore.

The movable assets of HUF are valued at Rs 46.52 crore and of Mokshagnya Taraka Rama Teja are worth Rs 11.11 crore.

Balakrishna, son of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, declared an income of Rs 10.02 crore during 2022-23 while his wife's income for the same financial year was Rs 38.46 lakh.

The income of the HUF was Rs 19.02 lakh and that of his dependent son was Rs 18.80 lakh.

The 63-year-old is seeking re-election from Hindupur for a third consecutive term. Balakrishna is the brother-in-law of TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the father-in-law of Naidu's son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh.