Ukraine Reports Damage To Port After Russian Missile Attack On Odessa

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, April 19 (IANS/DPA) The Ukrainian city of Odessa was struck by Russian missiles on Friday, damaging port infrastructure and injuring one person, local military administrator Oleh Kiper said.

Writing on Telegram, Kiper reminded local residents to heed the air-raid alarm and seek shelter in good time.

According to regional media reports, several powerful explosions rang out across the city. Later, thick smoke rose from the site of the attack.

Odessa has repeatedly been the target of air and missile attacks since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine.