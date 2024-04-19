Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Vow To Solidify Efforts In Defense Collaboration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 19 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Saudi Arabia vowed to solidify efforts in defense collaboration during a meeting between Pakistanآ's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense on Friday.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a meeting was held between Pakistanآ's COAS General Syed Asim Munir and visiting Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense Major General Talal Bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi at General Headquarters in eastern Rawalpindi city.

COAS has affirmed Pakistan Army's continuing support towards capacity building of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defense collaboration including defense production and military training were discussed, said ISPR.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's achievements and sacrifices in war against terrorism and Army's valuable contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Saudi Assistant Defense Minister also participated in the 5th Meeting of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Collaboration, which discussed challenges to global and regional security and their implications on Defense Forces.

It noted that rapid advancements in modern technologies necessitated defense industrial cooperation in critical capabilities between the two brotherly countries. The military further said that both sides reiterated their resolve to solidify the efforts in defense collaboration with a focused approach to target specific capabilities in land, air and sea domains.

In this context, concrete proposals were deliberated by the forum to meet tangible objectives within specific timelines.

The visit by the Saudi Assistant Minister of Defense comes days after a high-level delegation led by visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to Pakistan. During the visit, the Saudi minister met with leading political and military leadership of the country. (end)

