Personal Touch Skincare Introducing Intisafe Intimate Cleansing Wipes For Gentle And Effective Hygiene

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 19 April 2024: Personal Touch Skincare is proud to unveil its latest innovation in intimate hygiene care: Intisafe Sheets/Wipes. Specially crafted for both men and women, these cleansing wipes redefine personal care with their gentle yet effective formula.



Intisafe Sheets/Wipes are meticulously designed to prioritize intimate area hygiene without compromising comfort. Here's what sets them apart:



Fragrance-Free Formula: Say goodbye to irritation and allergic reactions! Our wipes are formulated without added fragrances, making them ideal for sensitive skin.

pH Balance with Lactic Acid: Maintaining the natural pH balance of intimate areas is crucial for overall well-being. Intisafe Sheets/Wipes contain lactic acid, ensuring optimal pH levels and preventing discomfort or infections.



Calendula Extract for Soothing: Derived from the marigold flower, calendula extract soothes and promotes skin regeneration, calming sensitive skin.



Thymus Vulgaris for Healing: Thymus vulgaris, or thyme, possesses healing properties that aid in soothing and calming the skin, especially after irritation or discomfort.



Antibacterial Zinc: Our wipes incorporate zinc, a natural ingredient renowned for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. This added protection promotes overall intimate health.



Intisafe Sheets/Wipes ensure gentle cleansing, comfort, and confidence in intimate hygiene with a combination of fragrance-free formulation, pH-balancing ingredients, and natural extracts. Suitable for daily use, they offer a luxurious yet affordable solution for maintaining personal freshness.



For more information and to purchase Intisafe Sheets/Wipes, visit



About Personal Touch Skincare:



Personal Touch Skincare is committed to providing high-quality skincare products that cater to diverse needs. From milky cleansers to sunscreen lotions, our range offers comprehensive solutions for both men and women. By harnessing the power of Korean ingredients, we strive to deliver luxurious yet affordable products that prioritize customer satisfaction.



For media inquiries, please contact:



Name: Ashish Jawa

Email: ...

Phone: 9289400002

Website:



Company :-Personal Touch Skincare

User :- Ashish Jawa

Email :-...

Phone :-9289400002

Url :-