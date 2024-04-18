Bucher Industries AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Annual general meeting 2024: all proposals of the board of directors approved

18.04.2024 / 17:52 CET/CEST

At today's annual general meeting (AGM) of Bucher Industries AG, the shareholders agreed to all the proposals put forward by the board of directors. The dividend is CHF 13.50 per registered share. 187 shareholders with voting rights were present and a total of 75.92% of the votes were represented. At the annual general meeting, which was held today at the Mövenpick Hotel in Regensdorf, the Group reported that 2023 had been a very successful financial year. Thanks to the hard work of the employees, sales could be kept at prior-year level, while the profit for the year was once again above the high figure of the previous year. The company also provided information on a wide range of measures implemented at various sites last year to reduce the Group's carbon footprint. The shareholders then approved all the proposals of the board of directors and adopted the report on non-financial matter, which was submitted for approval for the first time. They confirmed all members of the board of directors and of the compensation committee who were standing for election and elected Urs Kaufmann to succeed Philip Mosimann as chairman. Philip Mosimann did not stand for re-election as he had reached the age limit set in the articles of association. Anita Hauser, deputy chairwoman, thanked him in the name of the board of directors, the Group management, and the Hauser family for the tremendous achievements of his 23 years of successful commitment. The meeting bid him farewell to great applause. The approved dividend of CHF 13.50 per registered share takes into account a consistent dividend policy, the profit for the year, the solid financial position, the outlook for the current year as well as further internal and external investment opportunities. The dividend will be paid out to the shareholders on 24 April 2024. The share will trade ex-dividend from 22 April 2024 onwards. The following documents relating to the 2024 annual general meeting are available on the Bucher Industries website at bucherindustries/en/investors/annual-general-meeting:

Notice of the annual general meeting The minutes of the annual general meeting will be published in due course. On 25 April 2024, Bucher Industries will publish a press release on the Group sales of the first quarter of 2024. Contact for shareholders T +41 58 750 15 00 ... Contact for investors and financial analysts Jin Wiederkehr, Investor Relations T +41 58 750 15 50 ... Contact for media Saskia Rusch, Head of Group Communications T +41 58 750 15 40 ... ________ Simply great machines Bucher Industries is a global technology group with leading market positions in speciality areas of mechanical and vehicle engineering. The company's operations include agricultural machinery, municipal vehicles, hydraulic and electronic components as well as electrohydraulic systems, manufacturing equipment for the glass container industry, equipment for processing beverages and automation solutions. The company's shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BUCN). Further information is available at bucherindustries . Additional performance measures: Internally and externally Bucher Industries uses key figures that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. The composition and calculation of the individual performance measures are set out here: bucherindustries/en/additional-performance-measures In cases of doubt, the German version of this press release is authorative. Contact for shareholders

