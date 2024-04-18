Kps Celebrate Ram Navami In Srinagar, Take Out Shobha Yatra

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ram Navami was celebrated Wednesday by the Kashmiri Pandits by taking out a Shobha Yatra in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir amidst tight security.
The Shobha Yatra started from the Zaindar Mohalla in the old city and culminated at Tankipora after passing through Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.ADVERTISEMENT
“We have been taking out this yatra and 'jhanki' every year for the past 17 years. Earlier, it was stopped due to turmoil in the Valley,” said one of the participants.
He said that despite being a minority, the Kashmiri Pandit community takes out the procession with great enthusiasm through the city centre.
He expressed gratitude to both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmir Pandits for their support in carrying out the procession.
