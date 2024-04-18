DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Application is Now Open until 26 June Broadening Horizons and Inspiring Innovation
Embracing Young Talent's Fresh Perspectives for Hong Kong
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2024 - Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) since 2005 and supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the Lead Sponsor, Hong Kong Design Institute and the School of Design of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University as Sponsors, the 'DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award' (DFA HKYDTA) which has been supporting the growth of Hong Kong young designers, and hence facilitating the development of the design industry in Hong Kong, is now open for 2024 edition's applications until 26 June 2024
Left: Willy Lam (Awardee 2020) Studied at Architectural Association School of Architecture, UK
Right: Melody Siu (Awardee 2021) Worked at IF_DO, UK & MLA+, the Netherlands
Over the course of more than a decade, the DFA HKYDTA has acknowledged and honoured over 220 exceptional young designers from Hong Kong, recognising their remarkable design talents. Under the programme, the awardees will receive a sponsorship of up to HK$500,000, enabling them to embark on an enriching international journey. Through the programme, awardees will have the opportunity to expand their horizons by either undertaking 6 to 12 months of work experience in renowned design companies or pursuing further academic studies for 6 to 18 months at renowned institutions in related fields outside Hong Kong.
'Design has the power to shape our world and inspire positive change. In our unwavering dedication to nurture and empower the next generation of design leaders, the "DFA HKYDTA" proudly honours the innovative spirit of emerging design talent from Hong Kong. Through the award, we showcase Hong Kong's commitment to fostering design excellence. It serves as a dynamic platform for young designers to push boundaries and expand their global reach. We are confident that their fresh perspectives and unique ideas will elevate the Hong Kong design industry to unprecedented heights, solidifying Hong Kong's position as a thriving hub for creative innovation,' said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC.
Online Application Details
| Application period:
| 18 April 2024 (9:00 am) – 26 June 2024 (5:00 pm) (Hong Kong time)
| Online application:
| href="" dfaaward
Application Requirements
Hong Kong permanent residents aged 18 to 35, who are (1) designers with relevant working experience; or (2) 2024 design graduates with Higher Diplomas, Associate Degrees, Bachelor's or Master's Degrees from accredited local educational institutions; or (3) 2024 design graduates with Master's Degrees obtained from accredited educational institutions outside Hong Kong, and Bachelor's Degrees completed locally under accredited local educational institutions. Every applicant needs to be nominated by a design-related organisation or professional.
Judging Criteria
A judging panel comprised of locally and internationally recognised professional designers and experts will assess the candidates based on their (1) potential contributions to the design and innovation development in Hong Kong; (2) personal aspirations, talents and achievements in specific fields with potential for continuous development; (3) effectiveness of communication and presentation skills; (4) portfolio of design works; and (5) proposals of working or studying outside Hong Kong.
