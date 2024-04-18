Weapons Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

On April 17, grenades and automatic weapons were found inKhankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

A total of seven automatic weapons of different brands, twopistols, seven rifles, one grenade, six lighters, 17 cartridgecombs, 850 cartridges of different sizes and other ammunition werefound and taken from the city territory with the actions of thepolice officers.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.