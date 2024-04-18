               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of Environment, Greek Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties On Sidelines Of Conference


4/18/2024 3:02:35 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with Greek Minister of Environment and Energy H E Theodoros Skylakakis on the sidelines of the 'Our Ocean' conference, which concluded in the Greek capital yesterday. The meeting discussed several common topics, primarily ways to achieve sustainable development between the two countries, environmental preservation and climate change issues.

