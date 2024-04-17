Egypt, Bahrain Vow Joint Action To End Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa pledged joint action to address the escalating crisis in Gaza and its repercussions on the region.

In a joint press conference following their meeting in Cairo on Wednesday, the two leaders condemned Israel's ongoing military operation in Gaza, describing it as a“flagrant violation of international law and a blatant disregard for human life.”

President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and its commitment to a two-state solution as the only viable path to achieving lasting peace in the region.

He called for an immediate ceasefire, the lifting of the Israeli blockade on Gaza, and the full implementation of international resolutions related to the Palestinian issue.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed Bahrain's solidarity with the Palestinian people and its support for their right to self-determination and an independent state. He also stressed the importance of international intervention to end the bloodshed in Gaza and prevent further deterioration in the region.

The two leaders emphasized the need for a unified Arab response to the crisis, calling for concerted efforts to mobilize international support for the Palestinian cause and pressure Israel to end its aggression.

The Egyptian President warned of the grave consequences of the ongoing conflict, highlighting the potential for wider regional instability and the escalation of violence.

He urged the international community to take decisive action to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa echoed President Al-Sisi's concerns, emphasizing the need for urgent action to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The joint statement issued by the two leaders also addressed the broader regional situation, expressing concern over the growing tensions and instability in the Middle East. They called for dialogue and cooperation among regional states to resolve outstanding issues and promote peace and stability.