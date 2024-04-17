Weather Update Today: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Odisha, West Bengal Forecasts Rainfall In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heatwave conditions in six states and predicted rainfall activity in eight north Indian states over the next few days.

The IMD forecasted heatwave conditions in Odisha and West Bengal until April 21; in Jharkhand for the next three days; in Maharashtra for today, April 18; and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry until April 19.

IMD has issued a severe heatwave warning over Odisha until April 19 and West Bengal until April 21 press release stated,“A fresh Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran and neighbourhood in middle and upper tropospheric levels which is likely to affect Northwest India from 18th April.”Thus, under the influence of prevailing weather systems, light to moderate rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm lightning and gusty winds will affect the states of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh until April 21 and Uttarakhand until April 19 Met Department noted rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi until April 20, Uttar Pradesh until April 19, and Rajasthan until April 19. Heavy rainfall is also predicted for the region of Jammu and Kashmir on April 19 activity is likely over Himachal Pradesh until April 19 and Uttarakhand on April 19's weather bulletin further notes,“A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and another over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels,” predicting wet spell over north-eastern states.



MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108108530