Norwegian Foreign Minister Visits Odesa, Chisinau

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has visited Odesa and Chisinau, where he announced the allocation of an additional NOK 70 million ($6.4 million) in humanitarian aid to Moldova and Ukrainian refugees.

That's according to the Norwegian foreign minister's post on the social media platform X and a statement on the website of the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reports.

"Governor Oleh Kiper showed me a residential building in Odesa completely destroyed by an Iranian-made Shaheed drone in a Russian attack, killing 12 people, including a baby. Norway contributes to reconstruction in Ukraine through the Nansen Support Program," Eide said.

Photo: X / Espen Barth Eide

After Odesa, the minister visited Chisinau, where he emphasized the need to support about 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, as well as Moldovan families who host them.

Photo: Norway MFA

According to a press release posted on the government's website, Norway's humanitarian aid is designed both to provide relief in the acute phase and to help Ukrainian refugees and Moldovans facing economic hardship to thrive in the future.

Norwegian civilian support will also be used to help to build up the Moldovan state and develop effective, robust social institutions in the long term.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide visited Kyiv on April 15. Together with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, they discussed Norway's assistance in obtaining Patriot air defense systems from other countries and support for Ukraine's power grid.