‘Act East Policy’ To Accelerate Development In Northeast: PM Modi In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government closed the previous Congress government's 'Look East Policy' and undertook the ambitious 'Act East Policy' to accelerate the ambitious development of the northeastern region.

Addressing a mega election rally at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, the Prime Minister, referring to his visit to the region for more than 50 times, said that the development of the northeastern region is his government's main priority.

“Development of Tripura and the northeast are part of the Viksit Bharat. Our government is implementing the HIRA model of development in the region with H for Highway, I for Internet, R for Railways and A for Airways,” the Prime Minister told the gathering amid cheers and claps by thousands who gathered at the rally.

Referring to the Congress regime, the Prime Minister said that during the Congress government violence, insurgency and other negative activities were the day-to-day affairs and now peace and development are the only mission for the growth of the region.

After addressing an election rally in Assam's Nalbari, the Prime Minister reached Tripura to address the election rally here on Wednesday, the last day of the campaign for the first phase of elections.

Noting that the northeast region has a big role in making India developed, he said that during Congress rule, justice was not done to the region despite it having huge resources.

“What was given to the northeast in the last 10 years, was just a trailer, many more are ahead in the coming days and years.”

He said:“Without any commission, lakhs of people are now getting piped water, gas connections, housing, and health facilities without any hindrances.”

Criticising the INDIA bloc, PM Modi said that the Congress and the Communists are regularly fighting in Kerala and they have friendship in Tripura.

“When Congress is always criticising the central agencies, why the party leaders are demanding a probe against the Kerala Chief Minister and other Left government ministers by the central agencies? People are now becoming clear about their double standard policies.”

Greeting people on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister said that before the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, God Ram was in a tent and crores of people are now happy with the Pran Pratishtha.

He urged the people to spread the message of the 'Modi Guarantee' and said that from the health scheme to all basic facilities, 'Modi Guarantee' is always available.

Referring to the BJP manifesto, PM Modi said that family members for the medical treatment of elderly people aged 70 years and above should not be worried now as good schemes are now available.

The Prime Minister said that over Rs 3,000 crore is being invested in Tripura for the construction of four-lane highways while Bangladesh is being connected with Tripura through Railways and roadways.

Due to geographical situation, Tripura was not getting the housing facilities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but the norms have been modified and now 3.35 lakh people received the pucca house in the state, he stated.

Referring to developing mobile and internet connections, he said that poor people also can now use mobile phones, and added that over a dozen express trains were introduced in Tripura while a modern airport constructed in Agartala and named it after former king Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

“Congress and Communists should not get a single vote in the polls. If you give them any vote, they can't form a government at the Centre. The vote will go to waste,” PM Modi said.

The hectic campaign ended on Wednesday in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Though nine candidates are contesting in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, the main contest will be held between former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb -- and sitting Rajya Sabha member and state Congress President Asish Kumar Saha, who is the nominee of the INDIA bloc.

Also, there are nine candidates in the fray in the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. The main electoral battle is expected to be held between BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman and the CPI-M's Rajendra Reang, who is the consensus nominee of the INDIA bloc.