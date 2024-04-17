Today market analysis on behalf of Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 16th April 2024



Spinneys plans to sell shares in a Dubai IPO, starting April 23th 2024, is expected to attract investor interest and reflects confidence in Dubai's economic prospects. The company will list 25% of its shares, almost 900 million stocks with a nominal value of 0.01 AED. The company aims to distribute about 70% of its annual net profits, and is looking to expand in Saudi Arabia next. The IPO could support Dubai's efforts to diversify its economy, particularly in the retail sector. Proceeds from the IPO may be used to expand Spinneys' operations, creating jobs and contributing to economic growth. Moreover, the listing will help to deepen Dubai's capital markets, improving liquidity and attracting more institutional investors. Spinneys' decision to list in Dubai also suggests that the emirate remains an attractive place to do business, with a supportive regulatory environment and growth opportunities. The IPO is a positive signal that reflects the emirate's economic resilience, diversification efforts, and attractiveness as a business and investment destination. If successful, it could encourage more companies to list on the Dubai stock exchange, supporting the development of a vibrant capital market and contributing to long-term economic growth and stability.





MENAFN17042024006667014463ID1108105368