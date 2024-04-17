GLOBAL ANIME PHENOMENON SPY×FAMILY BRINGS SPY SPECTACLE TO PUBG MOBILE

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI – APRIL 17, 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, proudly reveals its newest collaboration with the global anime phenomenon SPY×FAMILY, starting today until May 12th. This exciting partnership introduces a variety of SPY×FAMILY items and sets for players to enhance their in-game experience, alongside a new themed Prize Path.



SPY×FAMILY is a thrilling and uplifting story following the adventures of Loid Forger, an undercover spy who constructs a family as part of a secret mission. Little does he know, his wife is a skilled assassin, and their newly adopted daughter possesses telepathic abilities. With millions of manga copies circulating worldwide, a feature film, and two acclaimed anime seasons, SPY×FAMILY has captured the hearts of fans around the globe.



PUBG MOBILE players can elevate their in-game adventures with an exciting new selection of SPY×FAMILY items and sets, including the SPY×FAMILY Twilight Set, SPY×FAMILY Thorn Princess Set, SPY×FAMILY Yor Stilettos, SPY×FAMILY Anya Hairstyle, SPY×FAMILY Bond Glider, SPY×FAMILY Bond Ornament, SPY×FAMILY Mr. Chimera Ornament, SPY×FAMILY Dacia, and the SPY×FAMILY Parachute. These unique SPY×FAMILY items will be available until May 12th, offering PUBG MOBILE players the chance to dominate the battlegrounds in true spy fashion.



PUBG MOBILE and SPY×FAMILY are also thrilled to introduce a brand-new themed Prize Path. After activating the system with a one-time UC spend, players will unlock tasks to earn points towards additional SPY×FAMILY prizes, with the coveted SPY×FAMILY Dacia vehicle skin available as an immediate reward.



Upon reaching Prize Path level 20, PUBG MOBILE players can choose their preferred character’s set as a reward: either the SPY×FAMILY Twilight set, or the SPY×FAMILY Thorn Princess set. Additionally, reaching level 20 unlocks a unique reward in the form of a treasure chest, which players can open for a chance to acquire the prestigious SPY×FAMILY Bond aircraft. Players who collect all SPY×FAMILY collaborative items and sets will receive an exclusive reward, including a themed social player card, avatar, and avatar frame.

“As we strive to evolve the PUBG MOBILE experience, we're thrilled to announce our latest collaboration with the beloved SPY×FAMILY franchise. We're excited to provide our players with an in-game experience that not only delivers pulse-pounding action but also embodies the charm of SPY×FAMILY,” says Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games.

The PUBG MOBILE and SPY×FAMILY latest collaboration will be available from April 12 to May 12. Download and play the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.





MENAFN17042024007469016123ID1108105357