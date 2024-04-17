'Lootere' Director Jai Mehta Shares Secret: Vivek Gomber Shot Firing Sequence With Injured Leg

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) 'Lootere' director Jai Mehta has shed light on shooting on a ship for the series, revealing that the actor Vivek Gomber shot an intense firing scene with a pulled muscle and a cut on his leg.

Shooting on a ship presented a lot of challenges for the cast and crew, and reflecting on the same, Jai said: "Shooting is very demanding and difficult on a ship. The ships look nice and big but they're at times claustrophobic and slippery because they're made of metal and the surface is dewy most of the time."

"Vivek Gomber pulled a back muscle during a sequence where he was running away while bullets were being fired; also he had to climb a wall but he slipped and cut his shin. We had medics on set and they wrapped up the wound. However, Vivek shot the entire sequence again with that cut on his leg," he added.

The show stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali among others.

Directed by Jai Mehta, produced by Shailesh R. Singh and guided by showrunner Hansal Mehta, the series follows Rajat as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy.

Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

'Lootere' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.