Carlsberg Asia Unveils Strategic Partnership With Grab To Drive Transformation And Growth Across Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The partnership will kick off in Q2 of 2024 with an exclusive football season campaign in the summer and a Responsible Drinking initiative on GrabAds later this year HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - Carlsberg Asia is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Southeast Asia's everyday superapp, Grab, for a strategic partnership that will transform how consumers enjoy their beer. This partnership will cover awareness and promotional campaigns on GrabAds across four key countries in Southeast Asia (SEA) - Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Singapore, and will kick off with the launch of an exciting football season campaign featuring Liverpool Football Club and a collaborative Responsible Drinking campaign. The partnership also includes the setting up of a virtual store for Carlsberg on the Grab app in Singapore and Malaysia, to make it easier for consumers to order and have their favourite Carlsberg beers delivered.
